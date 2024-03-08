Semi Crash on I-69 in Huntington County Leaves Michigan Driver Injured

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A collision on Interstate 69 near the 290-mile marker in Huntington County resulted in a Michigan driver sustaining injuries Thursday.

Around 3:15 pm, Indiana State Police Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer and a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a flatbed trailer. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and overturned, blocking northbound lanes.

The semi driver, 60 year-old Ghani Hussein Al-Awad, from Ypsilanti, Michigan, was trapped and injured. He was extricated by Markle Fire Department and transported to a Fort Wayne hospital. The pickup truck driver, 46-year-old, Benjamin Peters, from Decatur, Tennessee, escaped injury.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Al-Awad’s semi collided with the rear of Peters’ trailer as he attempted to change lanes, causing both vehicles to overturn.

Traffic delays occurred as cleanup efforts spanned two and a half hours, with northbound lanes diverted at the US224 Markle exit.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.