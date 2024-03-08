March 8, 2024
Local News

Semi Crash on I-69 in Huntington County Leaves Michigan Driver Injured

by Heather Starr0
(Source: https://goo.gl/EyWtuR License: https://goo.gl/cefU8)

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A collision on Interstate 69 near the 290-mile marker in Huntington County resulted in a Michigan driver sustaining injuries Thursday.

Around 3:15 pm, Indiana State Police Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post responded to a crash involving a semi-tractor/trailer and a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a flatbed trailer. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and overturned, blocking northbound lanes.

The semi driver, 60 year-old Ghani Hussein Al-Awad,  from Ypsilanti, Michigan, was trapped and injured. He was extricated by Markle Fire Department and transported to a Fort Wayne hospital. The pickup truck driver, 46-year-old, Benjamin Peters, from Decatur, Tennessee, escaped injury.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Al-Awad’s semi collided with the rear of Peters’ trailer as he attempted to change lanes, causing both vehicles to overturn.

Traffic delays occurred as cleanup efforts spanned two and a half hours, with northbound lanes diverted at the US224 Markle exit.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Related posts

Community Harvest receives trailer donation

Darrin Wright

Allen County Judge Disagrees With Replacing Jail

Michael McIntyre

Heroin Bust on FW’s Southeast Side

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.