A Man Tried To Force Two Juvenile Girls Into A Van Monday Afternoon and Fort Wayne Police Are Asking For Help Locating Him

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The man is described as a bald white man in his 40s with a medium build and beard, was seen in a small, white, and rusty old minivan with plastic on the passenger side window.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, around 4:15, the man was seen in the 3300 block of Lillie Street attempting to force a juvenile female into his van.

Fifteen minutes later, the man was seen doing the same thing in the 7500 block of Mill Run Drive.

Bystanders were able to scare the man off both times.