Allen County is Inviting the Community to the Bicentennial Kickoff

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County is gearing up to mark its historic 200th anniversary. Residents are invited to attend the grand Opening Ceremony of the Bicentennial on Monday, April 1, 2024. The event, set to commence at 10:00 a.m., will be held at the Rousseau Centre, situated at 1 East Main Street in the heart of Fort Wayne.

Established by the Indiana General Assembly through legislation passed in late 1823, Allen County officially came into existence on April 1, 1824, making a 660 square mile area of northeast Indiana to be Indiana’s newest county.

The ceremony will feature guest speakers, music performances, and refreshments. Among the speakers slated for the occasion is Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, who will be the Keynote speaker.

Local Presenters will also take the stage, with Todd Pelfrey from The History Center offering reflections on the county’s past. Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown will celebrate the community that Allen County has become, while Allen County Councilman Tom Harris, also serving as Bicentennial Executive Board Chair, will chart a course for the county’s promising future.

Heartland Sings, a renowned nonprofit vocal music production company headquartered in Fort Wayne, will perform music for the event.

The Bicentennial Executive Board extends its heartfelt gratitude to companies such as Hanning & Bean Enterprises, Inc., Heartland Sings, Cookie Cottage, Sand Point Living Interiors, Inc., and Nowak Supply for their invaluable support in bringing this momentous event to fruition.

For those who would like to attend, further details about the Opening Ceremony can be accessed at allencounty200.com.