Allen County and Fort Wayne Reflect on Disability Awareness Month

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – This week concludes the 37th year since the United States recognized March as National Disability Awareness Month. Both the Allen County Board of Commissioners and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry have actively promoted understanding and opportunities for people with disabilities locally.

Mayor Henry praised the contributions of disability community in Fort Wayne and Allen County, mentioning the dedication of numerous local organizations working tirelessly to provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to promoting an inclusive and welcoming environment and how important it is to collaborate and bring positive changes by creating programs that benefit everyone.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners expressed their dedication to ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens. They viewed National Disability Awareness Month as an opportunity not only to acknowledge the daily challenges faced by individuals with disabilities but also to evaluate existing policies and procedures to ensure active engagement and encouragement within the county. In a joint statement, they reaffirmed their partnership with Mayor Henry in strengthening the community’s diversity and inclusivity.

Both the Mayor and the commissioners work closely with the Fort Wayne-Allen County Disability Advisory Council, a local panel established to provide recommendations for inclusive policies, procedures, and programs aimed at improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities in the community.