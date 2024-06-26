June 26, 2024
A National Civil Rights Attorney Has Been Hired By The Family Of Linzell Parhm.

by David Scheie0
(Darrin Wright/1190 WOWO 107.5 FM)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Following the police-involved shooting over the weekend where 22-year-old Linzell Parhm was shot and killed by a Fort Wayne Police Department officer, national civil rights attorney Ben Crump, has been retained along with Indiana attorney Stephen Wagner by the family of Parhm, to help investigate the circumstances around the shooting.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, Crump has garnered national attention for his involvement in high-profile cases representing the families of people like George Floyd and Breona Taylor.

Wagner’s office says the partnership comes after the family was left with “many unanswered questions” after viewing the body cam footage.

