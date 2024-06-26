June 26, 2024
Local News

Fatal Crash on U.S. 24 East and I-469 Claims Life of Female Driver

by Heather Starr0
Photo Supplied / Allen County Sheriff's Office

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman died after her car rear ended a semi Tuesday afternoon.

It started around 2:30 P.M. when officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 24 East and I-469. Upon arrival, they found a semi-tractor trailer and a passenger car involved in the collision.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the semi-tractor trailer was stopped at the stoplight for southbound I-469 when the passenger car rear-ended it, striking the right rear part of the trailer.

The female driver of the passenger car was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries later in the evening.

Related posts

One Dead In Putnam County Crash

Dean Jackson

Robbery, stabbing leaves teen dead

Darrin Wright

Nestle selling ice cream division, including Fort Wayne plant

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.