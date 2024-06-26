Fatal Crash on U.S. 24 East and I-469 Claims Life of Female Driver

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman died after her car rear ended a semi Tuesday afternoon.

It started around 2:30 P.M. when officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 24 East and I-469. Upon arrival, they found a semi-tractor trailer and a passenger car involved in the collision.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the semi-tractor trailer was stopped at the stoplight for southbound I-469 when the passenger car rear-ended it, striking the right rear part of the trailer.

The female driver of the passenger car was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries later in the evening.