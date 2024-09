ANDERSON, Ind. (WOWO) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were “no survivors.”

The plane went down approximately three miles southwest of the airport in the 4300 block of East County Road 100 South.

That’s west of I-69 and south of the town of Chesterfield.

When investigators got to the scene, they found smoke and flames all over the plane.

They are not sure how many people were on board the plane.

They are trying to figure out what caused the crash.