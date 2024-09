ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Prime downtown riverfront property across from Promenade Park is about to go up for sale.

The Allen County Commissioners are selling the Allen County Community Corrections building at 201 W. Superior St. to consolidate 22 county-owned properties and 40 buildings.

The plan includes moving community corrections to 2911 Meyer Road, where the county intends to build a new $300 million jail on part of the 140-acre site once legal issues are sorted out.