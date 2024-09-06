A Fort Wayne Man Was Sentenced To 75 Years In Prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 19-year-old, Leland Hairston, was found guilty of murder in connection to the death of his brother, 21-year-old Divoryan Warren-Hill.

Police say Warren-Hill was found dead after being shot and stabbed on Lynn Avenue on Feb. 26.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, Warren-Hill was found in the basement of the Lynn Avenue home behind a chair and under a pile of clothing, along with a shell casing and bloody knife.

Hairston was later identified as a suspect in the case and was arrested on March 6.