With Spring Right Around The Corner, The Summit City Sees A Lane Restriction Due To Landscape Maintenance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The restriction will take place on Coldwater Road between Coliseum Boulevard and Washington Center Road.

The work will happen on February 14th and is expected to be completed the same day, weather permitting.

Right of Way Department crews will be responsible for the placement and maintenance of all construction signs and barricades in the work zone.

For further information or for problems that may develop, contact the Right of Way Department at 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org for additional information.