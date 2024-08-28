August 28, 2024
A Portion Of U.S. 33 Is Slow Moving Following Crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of U.S. 33, just north of Pleasant Mills.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, a 59-year-old Portland man was driving a semi along U.S. 33 with a grain hopper when he went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The semi then went back onto the roadway and crossed the center line, colliding with another semi.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time, and police say INDOT has set up a detour for drivers.

The investigation is ongoing.

