One Person Is Dead After Being Hit By A Car In Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) — On Tuesday at approximately 9:15 p.m., the Indiana State Police and the Auburn Police Department responded to the 1400 block of North Main Street to investigate a reported car versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Matthews Cove.

Upon arrival, officers initially found an unresponsive elderly man on the ground being tended to by good Samaritans.

He was identified as James W. Hatfield, 82, of Auburn.

Auburn police officers, DeKalb Parkview EMS personnel, and Auburn Fire Department personnel attempted lifesaving medical assistance.

However, Hatfield was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner.

The involved driver and vehicle were identified as James Schmucker, 56, of Fort Wayne, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Schmucker was not injured in the crash and was fully cooperative with investigators.

The Indiana State Police assumed the overall crash investigation.

Preliminarily, the investigation has found that Schmucker was operating his Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Main Street just north of the Matthew Cove intersection.

James Hatfield entered Main Street on foot in the southbound lane of travel, walking directly across the path of the oncoming Trailblazer.

Schmucker’s vehicle struck Hatfield with the bumper of the vehicle.

Schmucker came to a stop just off the roadway, and Hatfield’s body remained lying in the roadway.

Investigators do not suspect excessive vehicle speed or any chemical impairment as contributing factors in the crash.

The DeKalb County Coroner conducted an autopsy of the deceased earlier today, which included toxicology testing.

Schmucker also submitted to chemical testing for intoxication, which is required by Indiana law for all drivers involved in crashes resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

All toxicology tests are pending currently.