December 1, 2023
Ohio News

A Van Wert Man Will Spend Six Months In The County Jail After Making A False Claim Against The Police Department

by David Scheie0
VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) — After a one-day jury trial, Leonard DeLong, 36, was sentenced to 180 days in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

According to a police report dated May 12, Delong and his girlfriend, Latricia Darst, made multiple calls to the police department about being harassed by law enforcement and being struck by a Van Wert Police Department cruiser while riding his bicycle.

Delong claimed that he had video evidence but refused to share it with investigating officers.

In addition, he was arrested on July 11, when Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve him with a warrant charging him with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony.

