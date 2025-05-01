A WOWO Consumer Alert: Two Million Pressure Cookers Under Recall

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — If you have a Shark-Ninja Food-E OP 300 Pressure Cooker – stop using it immediately according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Shark-Ninja is recalling 2 million of the faulty units after more than 100 people have reported second and even third-degree burns because the lid can come open during use causing hot food to shoot out.

The cookers were sold at major US Retailers and from Shark Ninja direct from 2019 until this year.

Company officials say not to return it where you bought it – but rather to use the link on the Shark-Ninja website.