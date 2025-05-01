May 1, 2025
National News

Great Lakes Dealing With Microfiber Issues

by David Scheie0
lighthouse, shore, great lakes, lake michigan, charlevoix, landscape, beacon, blue landscape, blue lake, lighthouse, lighthouse, lighthouse, great lakes, great lakes, great lakes, great lakes, lake michigan, lake michigan, lake michigan, lake michigan, lake michigan

NATIONAL, (WOWO) — Microfibers are plastic strings much thinner than a human hair, and they get into waterways mostly through fabrics that are washed in washing machines.

Bridge Michigan reports that the pollutant has been found in huge quantities in several types of algae in Lakes Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario, and areas with both high and low populations.

A study from the US Geological Survey with Valparaiso University found microfibers in every sample used in the study.

It’s unclear what impacts on human health the pollutant might have before more research is done, but other toxic chemicals like PFAS can cling to the strings.

Related posts

Couple accused of leaving toddler son to play ‘Pokemon Go’

AP News

US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%

AP News

The Latest: Trump slams Cruz-Kasich deal on primaries

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.