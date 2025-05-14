Abortion Report

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Health reveals a 98% decrease in abortions in 2024 compared to 2022.

This marks the first full year since Indiana’s near-total abortion ban took effect. The report, released in April, shows 146 abortions occurred in 2024. In 2023, while the ban was partially in effect, there were a total of 4,579 abortions performed in Indiana. Before the ban was in effect in 2022, there were a total of 9,529 abortions.

The majority of these procedures were due to lethal fetal anomalies, serious health risks to the mother, or in cases of rape or incest. Over half were medication abortions. To be more specific, the report breaks it down in numbers:93 involved lethal fetal anomalies. Forty were due to a serious health risk to the mother, and nine followed rape or incest.

Indiana law requires that health care providers who perform terminated pregnancies report to the IDOH. Providers must report within 30 days if the patient is 16 or older and within three days if younger than 16. Each of the reports should include demographic, medical, and procedural information.

Under the current law, abortions are restricted to hospitals only.