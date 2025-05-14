Solar Farm Discussion

May 14, 2025
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A proposed $150 million dollar solar farm in northern Vanderburgh County is sparking discussion among residents.

The Blue Grass Creek project, by Orion Energy, is planned for an area near I-69 and Baseline Road in Scott Township.

Orion Energy recently held an open house, highlighting potential benefits like millions in new revenue for local schools and emergency services. However, some residents expressed concerns about the project’s necessity and its impact on the community, with some hoping it doesn’t move forward or that it stalls for more discussions to happen.

The Blue Grass Creek project, began in 2019 and officials say it will cost around $150 million. The team at Orion Energy knew there could be potential issues when discussing the new project to the community and are listening to all feedback and concerns.

The management from Orion Energy will talking with the Area Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals, with decisions on the project expected later this summer.

