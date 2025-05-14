Heat, Storms, Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday evening and again Friday, with forecasters warning of damaging winds, hail, and possibly tornadoes, particularly in southern Indiana.

Wednesday will bring spotty showers and storms, though conditions are not expected to be a total washout. High temperatures will reach near 80 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s on Thursday, potentially tying or breaking the record high of 88 set in 2001. The day will be hot, humid, and breezy, with a risk of severe storms developing late in the afternoon and evening.

Another round of storms is expected Friday, with the strongest activity forecast south of Indianapolis. Damaging winds and hail are possible, especially during the evening and overnight hours. Highs will remain in the mid-80s.

Conditions are expected to improve for the weekend, with sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s.