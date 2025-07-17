July 17, 2025
Accident Leaves Elderly Man in Critical Condition.

by Macy Gray
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – At approximately 12:30 p.m., officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of State Road 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road in response to a reported vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located a green Ford Ranger pickup truck that had struck a tree on the west side of the southbound lanes of State Road 3.

Preliminary information indicates that the Ford Ranger was traveling northbound on SR 3 when, for unknown reasons, it veered west, crossed the grass median, continued across the southbound lanes, left the roadway, passed through a fence, and ultimately struck a tree.

The elderly male driver was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

