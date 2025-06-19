ACPL Rolls out “Color Our World” Summer Program

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – The Allen County Public Library celebrates a week of creative learning with nationally recognized artists. The ACPL’s annual summer learning program is in full swing with nearly 9,000 community members having already signed up. To keep up momentum and celebrate the summer theme of “Color Our World”, library teams have invited nationally recognized artists, Camry Ivory and Yasu Ishida, to present a week of creativity and cultural learning.

Jacki Fulwood, Youth Services Manager of the Allen County Public Library said, “We’re thrilled to see so many community memebrs already embracing the joy of reading, creativity, and discovery this summer, by bringing in artists of this caliber, were not only celebrating a Summer Learning Program theme, but also offering families a vibrant opportunity to explore new cultures, art forms, ad ways of learning both together and for free.”

All events are free and family-friendly. Advance registration is encouraged at acpl.info/events.

Coloratura: Music Meets Art: Join Camry Ivory for Coloratura, an innovative fusion of electronic music and painting. Participants will experiment with brushes and colors that produce musical notes, creating their own audio-visual masterpieces. Best for grades K–12.

Monday, June 23

Main Library: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Dupont Branch: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24

Hessen Cassel Branch: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Georgetown Branch: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25

Pontiac Branch: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tecumseh Branch: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Aboite Branch: 7 to 8 p.m.

Story Circus with Yasu Ishida: Families are invited to a magical, multicultural storytelling event featuring Japanese theater, music, origami, and magic with Yasu Ishida. All ages welcome.

Monday, June 23

Waynedale Branch: 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Shawnee Branch: 4 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24

New Haven Branch: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Monroeville Branch: 4 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25

Grabill Branch: 4 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 26

Main Library: 11 a.m. to noon

Little Turtle Branch: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, June 27

Woodburn Branch: 4 to 5 p.m.