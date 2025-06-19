Defiance Cracking Down on OVI Checkpoints

Defiance, OH (WOWO) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today, an OVI checkpoint will be held in Defiance County tomorrow evening.

As part of the effort, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has teamed up with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance Police Department will conduct an OVI with the location to be announced Friday morning.

Furthermore, to aggressively combat impaired driving-related crashes, troopers, deputies, and officers will conduct saturation patrols in the area of the checkpoint.

In 2024 alone, there were 10,697 OVI-related crashes in which 567 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways and interstates. State troopers make an average of 15,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these reckless drivers.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call 911 or #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.