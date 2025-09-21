ACSD Searching For Man Accused Of Raping, Trafficking Young Girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help with locating a man accused of raping and trafficking a young girl.

36-year-old Antonio Lewis is charged with rape and promotion of child sexual trafficking after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and forcing her to perform sex acts with 12 men for money.

Lewis reportedly picked up the teen near her placement home in September where she was outside crying after getting into an argument with a staff member.

The victim claims she got in Lewis’ car and told him her name and age before he began touching her upper leg and calling another man, stating that he “found one.”

21 Alive News says Lewis asked the girl if she would be willing to have sex with men while the suspects robbed them, but the victim said she told him she was not comfortable with that.

Lewis took the girl to the home of Deshawn Spencer where she was threatened by Lewis with a handgun and told to perform oral sex on him.

The girl says she was ordered to perform sex acts with about 12 different men while Spender allegedly collected money from the men in exchange.

The victim said she was forced to perform sex acts with Spencer and his wife and that the suspect took nude photos of her.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Digital Forensic Unit allegedly found suspicious internet searches on Spencer’s phone as well as photos of the victim in stages of undress and a phone call to the victim’s mother.

Spencer will go to trial in November.

The ACSD is asking those with information on Lewis’ whereabouts to contact the department.