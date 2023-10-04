October 4, 2023
Local News

Adult Female And Juvenile Injured In Tuesday Night Situation on Ralph Avenue

by Michael McIntyre0
(Jeff Bowman/21Alive)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1200 block of Ralph Avenue Tuesday Night.  The original call was to address an unknown problem, shortly after 5:30 P.M. When officers arrived they located an adult female suffering from injuries and a juvenile suffering from injuries as well. Both parties were transported to a local hospital in critical condition and once at the hospital, medical staff advised that both subjects were in life-threatening condition. Investigators are still trying to determine what occurred at the scene as there does not appear to be a threat to the public based on the evidence at the scene, according to a statement from FWPD. This incident remains under investigation.

Related posts

Gov. Pence helps break ground on Lafayette Center reconstruction

Tom Franklin

Mother Files Lawsuit after Deadly Accident in Wayne High School Parking Lot

WOWO News

Crosswinds Counseling named 2020 WOWO Penny Pitch recipient

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.