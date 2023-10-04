Adult Female And Juvenile Injured In Tuesday Night Situation on Ralph Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called to the 1200 block of Ralph Avenue Tuesday Night. The original call was to address an unknown problem, shortly after 5:30 P.M. When officers arrived they located an adult female suffering from injuries and a juvenile suffering from injuries as well. Both parties were transported to a local hospital in critical condition and once at the hospital, medical staff advised that both subjects were in life-threatening condition. Investigators are still trying to determine what occurred at the scene as there does not appear to be a threat to the public based on the evidence at the scene, according to a statement from FWPD. This incident remains under investigation.