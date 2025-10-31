October 31, 2025
Advocates Allege ‘Inhumane’ Conditions At Chicago-Area ICE Facility In New Lawsuit

by AP News0
Federal agents patrol downtown Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Sophia Tareen)

(AP) — Attorneys with the ACLU of Illinois and the MacArthur Justice Center say ICE agents have denied people being held at the Broadview facility private calls with attorneys and also coerced them into signing paperwork they don’t understand, leading some people to unknowingly relinquish their rights and face deportation.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday, also alleges that people at the facility have been denied food, water, hygiene and medical care, and places to sleep and shower.

Alexa Van Brunt, lead attorney for the lawsuit, said community members are “being kidnapped off the streets, packed in hold cells, denied food, medical care, and basic necessities, and forced to sign away their legal rights.”

