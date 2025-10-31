Indy Mayor Fights Food Insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Joe Hogsett today announced a major emergency funding and food distribution effort, backed by corporate partners Cummins and IU Health, to combat a potential food crisis for Marion County residents who stand to lose federal assistance.

The initiative, detailed at a joint press conference with the United Way of Central Indiana, is aimed at immediately connecting residents with fresh, healthy food access throughout November.

The City, Cummins, and IU Health are providing more than $200,000 in emergency funding to Gleaners Food Bank to support neighborhood food pantries.

This significant funding will directly support the Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) in expanding its food outreach plans, increasing the capacity of 10 distribution events planned for November.

“More than 120,000 Marion County residents will lose their SNAP benefits on November 1st,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “These 120,000 people are our neighbors here in Indianapolis, and it is imperative that we all work together to prevent any neighbor of ours from going hungry.”

The Mayor urged businesses and community members to join the effort by donating and volunteering, emphasizing a collective responsibility.

Corporate partners cited a moral and civic commitment to the effort.

Jim Schacht, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, Cummins Inc., stated, “Cummins is proud to support the City’s initiative to coordinate and promote this collective effort, and we welcome the opportunity to partner with IU Health, Gleaners, United Way of Central Indiana and other organizations to support those most in need in our community.”

City-County Councilor Dr. Carlos Perkins also underscored the urgency, saying, “This is not simply a policy issue. This is a moral issue… To ensure that every child, every senior, and every family has access to healthy food — that is sacred duty.”

November Food Distribution Events

The expanded funding allows OPHS to increase capacity at scheduled distribution sites. A newly added event is scheduled for this Saturday.

November 1, 2 to 4 p.m. | Bethel Cathedral AME | 6417 Zionsville Road

November 8, 12 to 2 p.m. | Fountain Square Church of Christ | 1041 Spruce St.

November 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Charity Cares | 959 N. Holmes Ave.

November 15, 12 to 3 p.m. | Eclectic Souls VOICES Corp. | 9501 E. 36th Pl.

November 19, 8:30 a.m. | Rock of the World, Salt of the Earth | 8833 Bel Air Dr.

November 20, 4 to 6 p.m. | with Indy Peace | 1825 E. 25th St.

November 24, 3 to 5 p.m. | Lawrence Park | 5301 N. Franklin Drive

November 25, 12 to 2:30 p.m. | Breeding Tabernacle CME | 3670 N. Leland Ave.

November 26, 3 to 5 p.m. | Stanley Strader | 2850 Bethel Ave.

Residents in need of assistance can also utilize the following resources:

Community Compass: free digital tool and app from the Indy Hunger Network to find local food assistance options. Access at: [https://www.communitycompass.app/](https://www.communitycompass.app/)

Food Resource Services Hub (FRSH): Provides Food Resource Navigators to help individuals connect with local food resources. Visit: [https://indyfoodresourceshub.org/](https://indyfoodresourceshub.org/)

Indy Parks Programs: Offers two food pantries and afternoon meals for youth. Brookside Park is also hosting a Food Drive from November 1-19.

More information and resources for residents in need of food assistance can be found on indy.gov. The site will continue to be updated as more resources become available.