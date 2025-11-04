November 3, 2025
AP

Trump Is Scheduled For New Jersey, Virginia Tele-Rallies

by AP News0
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Monday evening at telephone rallies in the two states that will be electing governors on Tuesday’s off-year elections.

Trump has previously endorsed Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey and held a telephone rally for him last month. But he had not declared support for Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican nominee in Virginia.

Former President Barack Obama rallied on Saturday with the Democratic candidates Mikie Sherrill, in New Jersey, and Abigail Spanberger, in Virginia, urging voters to cast their vote to reject Trump’s policies 10 months into his second presidency.

Related posts

Indiana Senate backs bill on student names, pronoun changes

AP News

Senate Report Details Dozens of Cases of Medical Neglect in Federal Immigration Detention Centers

Macy Gray

Fertility doctor who used own sperm, lied surrenders license

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.