October 27, 2025
Controversy in Indy Mayor’s Office Prompts Major Changes

by Brian Ford

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) The City of Indianapolis announced Thursday night that it will propose changes to human resources policies following a review sparked by sexual harassment allegations in Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration.

The review stems from claims against former staffer Thomas Cook, who resigned in 2020 after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. A Chicago law firm’s May report found that Mayor Hogsett and his team did not violate city policy but highlighted delays in responding to the complaint.

Six city councilors serving on the HR Working Group say they have reviewed the firm’s recommendations and plan to present suggested reforms to improve city workplace policies.

