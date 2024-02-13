Alive Peacemakers Program Expands Across FWCS High Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools is set to extend the successful Alive Peacemaker program to all five high schools in the district following approval from the Board of School Trustees.

This expansion, financed by the recently passed well-being and safety referendum, will introduce Peace Advocates and a Program Director to each school.

Based on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s principles of nonviolence, the Peacemaker program engages students in the summer Peacemaker Academy, Peace Club activities, and mentorship from the Peace Grannies and Grampies. Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel emphasized the importance of empowering students for positive change, stating, “Today more than ever, fostering a culture of peace and understanding is vital.”

The Alive Community Outreach, founded by Angelo and Marie Mante, aims to combat youth violence. Angelo Mante highlighted the significance of intentional peacemaking, stating, “We are committed to building peace, one student at a time, confident that these efforts will transform lives and our community.”

With around 40 graduates from the current Peacemaker Academy, the expansion promises to further enhance the program’s impact, fostering peace across all FWCS high schools.