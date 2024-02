FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The woman known as Mary Jane Do, was about twenty-six weeks pregnant when she died.

She was found wrapped in a moving blanket at 3512 Reynolds St.

Investigators initially believed that she died of exposure.

As reported by our partners in 21ALIVE, due to the advanced state of decomposition, an examination of her remains was unable to determine if foul play was involved.

Thursday’s press conference will be at 9:30 a.m. on the first floor of the Rousseau Centre.