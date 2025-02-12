February 12, 2025
Local News

Allen County Bar Foundation Scholarship Accepting Applications Soon

by David Scheie0

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Scholarships provide up to $2,500 for law students and $1,500 for undergraduates preparing for the Law School Admissions Test.

Indiana currently ranks in the bottom ten nationally for attorneys, with only 2.3 attorneys per thousand residents.

So, the ACBF is looking to support those considering a career in law.

The scholarship application will be available on the ACBF’s website from March 1 through April 15.

The ACBF says they believe the Legal Opportunity Scholarship is a step toward improving the number of attorneys in the state, making justice for Hoosiers more accessible.

Related posts

Hospital to Host Ebola Response Drills

Dean Jackson

Travel Advisory issued for several Indiana counties

WOWO News

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces death of Amur leopard

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.