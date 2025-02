NATIONWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — The automaker’s recalling over 106 thousand Tacomas.

Model years 2024 and 25.

It’s due to mud or dirt that may wear through brake hoses, causing a fluid leak, which could reduce braking and ultimately increase the risk of a crash.

That’s according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Toyota says owners will be notified by early April and dealers will replace both rear brake hoses for free.