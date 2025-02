INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — House Bill 1662, authored by Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland), would make it a Class C misdemeanor to camp, sleep, or use government-owned land for long-term shelter without legal authorization.

The bill also seeks to prevent communities from using state funds for permanent housing for the homeless.

An amendment proposed by Davis would remove this provision and eliminate incentives for local governments to reduce homelessness in jails and hospitals.