January 18, 2024
Allen County Council votes down bond for new jail

by Derek Decker

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Council voted down a proposal for a nearly $6 million bond to help fund a new jail on Thursday.

The council members voted as follows:

  • Tom Harris: Yes
  • Kyle Kerley: No
  • Ken Fries: No
  • Bob Armstrong: No
  • Paul Lagemann: Yes
  • Josh Hale: No
  • Don Wyss: Yes

Our partners in news at 21Alive say that commissioner chief of staff Chris Cloud told the council they would return with the same bond request in February because the project can not advance without it.

Commissioners released a statement regarding Thursday’s vote.

