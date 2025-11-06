Ohio Capital Shooter Sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Travon Robinson, 20, was sentenced Tuesday to 14 to 19 years in prison for the 2022 shooting death of 16-year-old Broderick “BJ” Harper outside the Ohio Statehouse. Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification and will receive credit for more than two years already served.

WBNS reports that the incident occurred on May 29, 2022, when a group of teenagers was riding scooters near the Statehouse. Court records indicate Robinson attempted to rob Harper before shooting him. Harper died from his injuries.

During the hearing, prosecutors highlighted Robinson’s prior juvenile offenses, noting a record that included theft, firearm, and robbery-related charges. The judge said Robinson posed a risk to the community.

Family members of the victim read statements describing the impact of Harper’s death. Harper’s father said an apology from Robinson would not have changed the outcome. Robinson did not address the court during the hearing.

The case concludes with this sentencing, bringing formal resolution to the legal proceedings surrounding the shooting.