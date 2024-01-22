Allen County man accused of strangling teen son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested Friday and is accused of battering and strangling his 13-year-old son.

34-year-old Anthony Seffernick was taken into custody around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 4000 block of Sherman Blvd.

On Jan. 5, the Fort Wayne police received a report of an adult male who had strangled his son the night before. Seffernick was identified as the key suspect and arrested following an investigation.

Seffernick is being preliminarily charged with felony domestic battery, neglect of a dependent and strangulation.