5 children dead after house fire in South Bend

Five children died after a house caught fire in South Bend. The blaze broke out around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, in the 200 block of LaPorte Avenue. Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze for more than three hours. p.m.

Crews say several people were trapped on the second floor of the home. In all, six people were extracted from the home. Five of the individuals, all children, were later pronounced dead.

One survivor was taken to Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to a specialized pediatric burn center in Indianapolis for further treatment.

Part of the roof collapsed while crews were trying to put the fire out.

One person was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment. Three others were rushed to Memorial Hospital.

One firefighter fell through the second floor of the home on to the first floor and was taken to the hospital He has since been released. He is expected to recover and return to work in the near future.

The South Bend Fire Department issued the following statement on Monday morning:

In the early evening hours of Jan. 21, 2024, the South Bend Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 222 North LaPorte Ave. Upon arrival, the first responding Company, Engine 2, was met with intense flames engulfing both the first and second floors of the structure.

Demonstrating exceptional bravery and skill, the crew of Engine 2 initiated a rapid attack, advancing into the heart of the blaze. Despite the challenging conditions, they successfully managed to suppress a significant portion of the fire on the first floor before moving to the second floor, where multiple victims were reported to be trapped.

Continuing their efforts amidst overwhelming heat and smoke, the firefighters from Engine 2 located and rescued two individuals, handing them over to additional crews upon their arrival. In total, six victims were extracted from the fire. Tragically, five of these individuals, all children, would later be pronounced deceased. One survivor was urgently transported to Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to a specialized pediatric burn center in Indianapolis for further treatment.

While this incident casts a shadow of sorrow over our community, particularly due to the loss of young lives, it is also a poignant reminder of the courage and dedication displayed by the members of the South Bend Fire Department. The firefighters of Engine 2, in their unyielding commitment to protect and serve, exhibited a profound disregard for their own safety in the face of extreme danger. Their actions reflect the highest ideals of selflessness and a citizens-first ethos, characteristics emblematic of the bravery inherent in our city’s first responders.

As we mourn the lives lost, we also extend our deepest sympathies to the families affected by this tragedy. The South Bend Fire Department is committed to providing support to these families during this difficult time and is working closely with local & State authorities to investigate the cause of the fire.

We are also caring for one of our firefighters who fell through the second floor onto the first floor. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is now recovering at home and is expected to recover and return to work in the near future.

In closing, Fire Chief Buchanon urges the community to join us in honoring the memory of the young lives lost and in recognizing the heroic efforts of our firefighters who, without hesitation, risked everything in their attempt to save South Bend’s own. Fire Chief Carl Buchanon would like to remind all residents to test their smoke alarms. The department collaborates closely with the American Red Cross installing free smoke alarms to the residents of South Bend.