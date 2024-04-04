Allen County Property Tax Bills to be Mailed April 5

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County residents can expect property tax bills to arrive by mail starting April 5, confirmed by Treasurer William Royce.

Taxpayers will have the option to pay their bills in full or in two installments. The due date for the first installment is set for Friday, May 10, 2024. Spring and fall remittance coupons are included in the bill, with no separate fall mailing. The fall payment deadline for this year is November 12th.

In the event of non-receipt, taxpayers can print their bills from the Treasurer’s website or request one by contacting the Treasurer’s office directly. Failure to pay taxes on time or leaving bills unpaid will result in penalties.

The Treasurer’s office offers various online payment methods accessible through allencounty.in.gov/Treasurer. Also, taxpayers can opt for phone payments by dialing 1-844-576-2177 or make payments in person at the Treasurer’s office. Detailed instructions and a list of payment options are provided on the back of the tax bill.

For any inquiries or assistance regarding property taxes, taxpayers are encouraged to reach out to the Allen County Treasurer’s office at 260-449-7149.