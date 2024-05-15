Ramp Metering Was In Its First Full Day Of Use On The Southeast Side Of Indianapolis On Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — It’s the first time in the whole state that INDOT has rolled out the traffic control system.

It’s a system of stoplights on on-ramps to interstates that tells drivers when they can merge and when they can’t.

The idea behind it is to keep traffic on the interstate moving to negate bad traffic jams.

INDOT has placed ramp metering lights at on-ramps on the southeast side of Indy along I-465 between I-65 on the south side to I-70 on the east side.

INDOT is reminding you that you have to make sure you pull all the way up to the white line on the ramp in order to trigger the lights with the weight of your car.

Some drivers were just flat-out not a fan of it.

For now, INDOT has not released any other plans to expand ramp metering to other parts of the city or the state.