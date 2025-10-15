Allen County Rededicates Restored Courthouse Cornerstone

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners and the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust held a rededication ceremony this morning for the historic courthouse cornerstone, which was damaged in February 2024.

The event took place at the northeast corner of the Allen County Courthouse, where the restored stone was symbolically set into place. Speakers included Robyn Zimmerman, Executive Director of the Preservation Trust; Madelane Elston, Board President of the Trust; and Commissioner Therese Brown, representing the full Board of Commissioners.

The Allen County Courthouse, completed in 1902 and designated a National Historic Landmark in 2003, is a prime example of Indiana limestone architecture, with marble, stained glass, murals, and sculptures adorning its interior. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

Elston described the restoration process, noting that the National Park Service was consulted early to ensure the integrity of the work. “It does show a visible scar, but that adds to her story,” she said.

Restoration steps included ground-penetrating radar to avoid damaging a time capsule known to be embedded behind the stone since 1897, and three carved limestone mockups were evaluated before the final repair was selected.

Commissioner Brown emphasized the courthouse’s symbolic value:

“We didn’t just inherit a building; we’ve been entrusted with a symbol of order and justice… Let this rededicated cornerstone serve as a testament—not only to the resilience of this building, but to the resilience of our community.”