Statement of Firefighters Union seeking change in Fort Wayne Fire Department Leadership

** The full statement of IAFF President Jeremy Bush is below and unedited **

Firefighters Call for Leadership Change to Protect Public Safety

FORT WAYNE, IN—Today, the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Local 124 (IAFF124) called for new leadership at the Fort Wayne Fire Department, citing ongoing mismanagement under Fire Chief Eric Lahey that has jeopardized firefighter safety and public emergency response.

“We are proud to serve Fort Wayne and are grateful for the support of the community,” said IAFF124 President Jeremy Bush. “Over Fire Chief Eric Lahey’s 10-year tenure, safety has been compromised, with firefighters being asked to do more with less. We believe Fort Wayne deserves better. Today, we are calling for leadership that puts public safety first, because every day without change is another day response times suffer, and lives are put at risk.”

IAFF124’s message is clear: when firefighter health and wellness are protected, so is the public. The union is raising concerns that current department leadership has neglected fundamental safety protocols, including proper recovery time for injured firefighters and safe staffing levels at fire stations. Despite Fort Wayne firefighters using two fewer sick days per year than the national average, Chief Lahey has continued to pressure staff to further reduce sick leave, raising serious concerns about burnout and on-the-job safety.

“Chief Lahey has taken fire engines out of service and failed to fill firefighter vacancies in Fort Wayne, leading to understaffing,” said Bush. “The results are slower response times, increased overtime and greater risk to both our members and the Fort Wayne residents we serve.”

A Decade of Decline

A significant number of firefighter positions remain unfilled, even as demand for emergency services continues to rise.

Meanwhile, retirements, resignations and terminations exceed the number of new firefighter hires.

Over Chief Lahey’s tenure, overtime hours have steadily increased.

In January 2025, over 300 Fort Wayne firefighters were surveyed, and nearly 95% expressed no confidence in Lahey’s leadership.

Seeking a Path Forward

IAFF124 is committed to working collaboratively with city leaders to create a safer, stronger and better-staffed fire department that reflects the city’s needs.

“Fire Chief Lahey has failed to lead, and worse, he blames firefighters for the very problems his decisions created,” said Bush. “We are asking for leadership that stands with those who risk their lives every day for Fort Wayne.”

The firefighters believe a new chief with a commitment to safety, staffing and accountability is essential to restoring trust, morale and excellence in public service.

Protecting Those Who Protect You

IAFF124 urges city residents and leaders to take action by signing a petition to support Fort Wayne Fire Fighter safety.

Residents can find the petition on the IAFF124 website and social media.

About IAFF Local 124

The Fort Wayne Metro Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 124, proudly represents over 600 active and retired firefighters serving Fort Wayne and Allen County. Their mission is to protect those who protect the public by advocating for fair wages, safe working conditions, comprehensive training, and the health and well-being of their members.

IAFF Local 124 is united in their passion for public service and committed to safeguarding the lives, property and health of the communities they serve. Through political advocacy, community engagement and strong labor representation, they work to ensure our members have the tools, resources and respect they need to perform their duties with excellence and integrity.

IAFF Local 124 stands as a voice for all professional firefighters and paramedics in their region, fighting every day to uphold the values of service, solidarity and safety.