Allen County turns 200 years old

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – Allen County is celebrating is 200th year since establishment in 1823.

On Dec. 17, 1823, Allen County was organized by an act of the Indiana General Assembly. The new county was named in honor of Colonel John Allen, an attorney and Kentucky state senator who was killed in the War of 1812. Fort Wayne was anticipated to be the county seat.

In 1823, there were no government buildings, so the organizers met in a local pub.

The State of Indiana passed the act on April 1, 1824, to create what would be the northernmost

Hoosier county at that time.

The celebration of Allen County’s Bicentennial will begin with opening ceremonies on April 1st of 2024.

“This is an exciting moment in the history of our county,” shared Allen County Council President Tom Harris and Chair of the Bicentennial Executive Board. “The mission of the bicentennial is that through various celebrations in 2024, we will promote county pride as we remember our history, celebrate our people, and imagine our future. You only turn 200 once. We invite people to watch for more information as we get closer to that April 1st kick-off event.”

Todd Pelfrey, Executive Director of The History Center and member of the Bicentennial

Executive Board, echoed the aim of the celebration, “The bicentennial of Allen County’s

establishment presents a milestone occasion to reflect on the peoples and events that shaped

our community and appreciate how past generations formed the shared heritage we celebrate

today.”