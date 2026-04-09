Amazon Hair Growth Products Recalled Over Poisoning Risk

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) Two hair growth serum products sold on Amazon have been recalled due to a potential poisoning risk.

Tuymec’s Minoxidil Hair Growth Spray and TecFlox Hair and Beard Growth Serum contain minoxidil, a chemical that must be packaged in child-resistant containers under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. About 6,200 units sold between June and August 2025 are included in the recall.

“The hair serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are urged to keep them out of reach of children and contact the distributors for free replacement bottles. No injuries have been reported in connection with these products.