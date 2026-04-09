Fort Wayne Council Reviews Public Comment Rules After Confusion

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Fort Wayne city leaders are reviewing public comment policies after confusion during a recent City Council meeting about what topics are allowed.

Council President Marty Bender told speakers they could not address commercial or political issues during the public comment portion of the meeting, according to WPTA. The guidance led to questions from some attendees about how those restrictions would be applied.

Among them was a teenager who asked for clarification on what qualifies as a commercial event. She was promoting a community fundraiser and left flyers for an event called “Nourishing Our Neighbors,” which includes discounted tattoos and a free meal giveaway.

Bender later explained that City Council meetings are not intended as a platform to promote businesses or outside events. He said the goal is to keep public comment focused on matters directly related to city government.

City officials now say they are reviewing how to better define political topics within the policy to avoid further confusion. According to WPTA, the clarification effort is aimed at ensuring consistency while maintaining an orderly and relevant public comment process.