Amazon hiring 2,000 seasonal workers in Fort Wayne ahead of holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 seasonal workers in Fort Wayne as the company prepares for the busy holiday shopping season.

The positions are part of a statewide hiring effort that will bring more than 8,000 seasonal jobs to Indiana, according to an announcement from the company.

Amazon says seasonal employees earn an average of $20 per hour, while full-time operations employees start at a minimum of $20 per hour, with average hourly wages reaching nearly $24. When benefits are included, the company estimates average total compensation for full-time employees exceeds $32 per hour.

Beginning January 1, 2027, seasonal employees working at least 30 hours per week will become eligible for healthcare coverage starting on their first day of employment. Amazon says plans will start at $5 per week, with $5 copays.

Additional employee benefits include discounts on eligible groceries and everyday essentials, free Amazon Prime memberships, access to financial services, retirement savings options and mental health support. Eligible employees may also qualify for prepaid tuition assistance of up to $5,250 annually through Amazon’s Career Choice program.

The company says seasonal positions can also lead to permanent employment, with some workers eventually moving into training, management and leadership roles. According to Amazon, employees who remain with the company for three years see their pay increase by an average of 17%.

Amazon plans to post new job openings weekly from October through December, although the company warns that seasonal positions can fill quickly.

Those interested in applying can visit amazon.com/localjobs or text NEWJOB to 31432 to receive notifications about available positions in their area.