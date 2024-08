FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Hillegas Road is back open after a three-vehicle collision caused a car to flip on its top Wednesday morning.

Police say the accident happened just before 8:30 south of Bass Road when a car attempted to pass in a no-pass zone.

An oncoming SUV crashed on the shoulder and hit another car. Drivers of both of those vehicles were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man who caused the accident took off on foot and is still at large.