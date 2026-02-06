AMBER ALERT: North Judson Boy Missing

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared, repeating, a Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared. The Starke County Sheriff’s Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from North Judson, Indiana which is 121 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The victim, Saxon Clemons, is a 2 year old white male, 2 feet 4 inches tall, 30 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing blue and gray sweatshirt and blue and gray sweatpants. Saxon last seen on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 3:00 pm in North Judson, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger. The suspect, Dwayne Clemons, is a 44 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Indiana license plate CRS242. If you have any information on this incident, contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Department at 574-772-3771 or 911.