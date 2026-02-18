American Figure Skater Amber Glenn Emotional After Costly Mistake During Olympic Outing

American figure skater Amber Glenn, one third of the trio known as the “Blade Angels,” had a rough performance in the women’s singles short program at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Glenn, three-time reigning U.S. champion, was in the mix for a medal until the very end of her routine. She landed a huge triple axel, which led into a triple-flip-triple toe loop. However, Glenn was just a little off kilter and bailed out of the triple loop.

She received no points as the double loop became an invalid element. She lost seven or eight points with the bailout and nixed her chances of reaching the medal podium when the free skate competition ends on Thursday.

Glenn was emotional as she came off the ice, telling her coach, “I had it.”

She scored a 67.39 and was in 13th place at the end of the run. She tried to keep her head up in a social media post.

“The world has ended for me many times and yet tomorrow still comes,” she wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post with a picture of a smiling dog. “Keep going.”

Glenn had a rough outing during the team event earlier in the Olympics as well. She finished third in the women’s singles group behind Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto and Georgia’s Anastasiia Gubanova. Luckily, Ilia Malinin blew the competition away in the men’s singles and the U.S. picked up a gold medal.

In the women’s singles competition, Alysa Liu represents the best chance the U.S. has at making the podium. She ended the day in third place behind two Japanese stars, Sakamoto and Ami Nakai.