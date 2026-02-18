February 18, 2026
Fox National

American Figure Skater Amber Glenn Emotional After Costly Mistake During Olympic Outing

by Macy Gray0
("Ice Skates" by Benson Kua, CC BY-SA 2.0)

American figure skater Amber Glenn, one third of the trio known as the “Blade Angels,” had a rough performance in the women’s singles short program at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Glenn, three-time reigning U.S. champion, was in the mix for a medal until the very end of her routine. She landed a huge triple axel, which led into a triple-flip-triple toe loop. However, Glenn was just a little off kilter and bailed out of the triple loop.

Amber Glenn on the ice

Amber Glenn competes during the women’s short program figure skating at the Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

She received no points as the double loop became an invalid element. She lost seven or eight points with the bailout and nixed her chances of reaching the medal podium when the free skate competition ends on Thursday.

Glenn was emotional as she came off the ice, telling her coach, “I had it.”

 

Amber Glenn devastated

Amber Glenn reacts to her score in the women’s short program in figure skating at the Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

She scored a 67.39 and was in 13th place at the end of the run. She tried to keep her head up in a social media post.

“The world has ended for me many times and yet tomorrow still comes,” she wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post with a picture of a smiling dog. “Keep going.”

Glenn had a rough outing during the team event earlier in the Olympics as well. She finished third in the women’s singles group behind Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto and Georgia’s Anastasiia Gubanova. Luckily, Ilia Malinin blew the competition away in the men’s singles and the U.S. picked up a gold medal.

Amber Glenn breaks down

Amber Glenn reacts after her performance during the short program on Feb. 17, 2026. (Reuters/Yara Nardi)

In the women’s singles competition, Alysa Liu represents the best chance the U.S. has at making the podium. She ended the day in third place behind two Japanese stars, Sakamoto and Ami Nakai.

 

Related posts

Romney Clinches GOP Nomination With Texas Primary Win

WOWO News

Iran Says Its New Cruise Missile Can ‘Sink Giant Warships’

WOWO News

George Zimmerman’s Bond Revoked…

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.