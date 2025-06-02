American Heart Association Offers Summer Safety Checklist

The American Heart Association is working to make it a safe summer for those of all ages.

More than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in the United States each year, with 90% being fatal. The American Heart Association is calling on parents and families to make this summer as safe as it is fun.

They say to make it a heart-healthy summer, learn CPR.

There are online courses, including 60-second videos teaching hands-only CPR. They say to pick one healthy habit for you and your family to work on. Whether it’s eating healthy, moving your body, sleeping well or another manageable goal, they say to focus on one aspect of your physical or mental health.

Plan your doctor’s appointments and be sure to have enough necessary medication on hand, and join a local Heart Walk.

With two walks happening in Indiana, it’s a great way to stay active and help raise awareness.

Additional resources are available on the American Heart Association’s website.