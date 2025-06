HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Gurdev was stopped at the Port of Champlain border crossing and found to have an active felony arrest warrant in Hendricks County.

He was also carrying bladed weapons and was identified as an “illegal alien” who overstayed a visitor’s visa issued in 2016.

Singh was taken into custody and is now awaiting extradition to Indiana after being turned over to the New York State Police as a “Fugitive from Justice.”