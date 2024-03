AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) — Robert Majtyka was arrested yesterday after U.S. Capitol Police say he left nearly 1,500 voicemails in a month, and his messages grew more aggressive.

The member of Congress has not been identified.

Majtyka said in one voicemail he wanted “all them illegal immigrants out of this country” and added, “you disobey a direct order I’ll kill you.”

He placed two-thousand-283 phone calls from December 12th, 2023 to January 8th, 2024.